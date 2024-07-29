IMG Play one stop shop for video events and data transfer

IMG_Play’s “One Stop Shop for Video Events and Data Transfer” provides a secure and scalable solution for live and on-demand video streaming, powered by IBM Video Streaming and Aspera ESA. It supports multi-language interpretation, multilingual AI live and on-demand captioning, and international distribution, including to China, ensuring high performance for corporate, media, and hybrid events.



