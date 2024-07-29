IMG Play one stop shop for video events and data transfer

Provided by IMGplay
IMG_PLAY provides secure, scalable video and virtual event solutions powered by IBM Video Streaming and Aspera ESA, and distribution to China.
Overview

IMG_Play’s “One Stop Shop for Video Events and Data Transfer” provides a secure and scalable solution for live and on-demand video streaming, powered by IBM Video Streaming and Aspera ESA. It supports multi-language interpretation, multilingual AI live and on-demand captioning, and international distribution, including to China, ensuring high performance for corporate, media, and hybrid events.

Benefits Global Event Delivery
Reach audiences worldwide, including China, with secure, high-performance video streaming and data transfer.
AI-Powered Captioning and Interpretation
Enhance accessibility with real-time multilingual captions and interpretation for live and on-demand events.
One Stop Shop for Video and Data Workflows
Combine IBM Video Streaming and Aspera ESA to manage, distribute, and analyze all video and file transfers in one platform.
Key features
Real-time video streaming and file transfer using IBM Video Streaming and Aspera ESA integration.
AI-powered live and on-demand captioning with multilingual support for global accessibility.
Secure, scalable architecture enabling reliable content delivery, including to China.
