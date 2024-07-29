Quick EAM 360

Provided by Quale Consulting AB
Quick-EAM is a complete 360 solution for all your EAM information needs. It is a completely managed EAM solution based on Maximo Application Suite.
Overview

Quick-EAM is a complete 360 solution for all your EAM information needs. It is a completely managed EAM solution based on Maximo Application Suite with added value in the form of multiple custom Quale IP solutions (Q-solutions) that improves and adds on standard Maximo functionality. Quick-EAM can be hosted on-prem, hybrid or in the cloud, all depending on the customer needs.

  • Industries
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Manufacturing
  • Public transport
  • Railway
  • Transportation
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Swedish
  • English
  • Finnish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark
Benefits Effortless Operations
Seamless SaaS delivery with full operational responsibility. No hassle, no downtime.
Scalable Growth Path
A structured approach enabling your organization to evolve and expand over time.
Added-Value Services
Access tailored add-on solutions that enhance your usage of IBM Maximo application suite and your business value.
Key features
Transform maintenance through data insights and purpose-led digital innovation.
Access evolving services designed to meet real industry needs and deliver true value.
We manage the full solution so you can focus on creating business value that matters.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.