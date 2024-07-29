Quick EAM 360

Quick-EAM is a complete 360 solution for all your EAM information needs. It is a completely managed EAM solution based on Maximo Application Suite with added value in the form of multiple custom Quale IP solutions (Q-solutions) that improves and adds on standard Maximo functionality. Quick-EAM can be hosted on-prem, hybrid or in the cloud, all depending on the customer needs.
