AI Navigator

Provided by Stretch 365
AI Navigator a software that democratises AI governance, reduces AI debt, and keeps enterprises compliant and in control.
Overview

AI Navigator is governance-first software that empowers enterprises to democratise AI governance, reduce AI debt, and eliminate shadow IT risks. It provides a structured framework for responsible AI adoption, balancing innovation with control. Built by Stretch 365’s fully onshore Australian team, AI Navigator simplifies compliance, aligns with regulatory requirements, and ensures every Copilot or AI initiative is transparent, auditable, and sustainable.

Benefits Builds Trust and Control into Every AI Decision
Establishes transparent AI oversight, ensuring business leaders can innovate confidently and safely.
Reduces AI Debt and Unlocks Operational Efficiency
Cuts waste and duplication by centralising AI initiatives, lowering cost while improving speed to value.
Future-Proofs Compliance and Risk Management
Keeps enterprises ahead of evolving AI and data regulations with built-in auditability and traceability.
Enterprise-Wide Visibility of All AI Initiatives
Gives executives a single dashboard view of every AI project, no more siloed spreadsheets or blind spots.
Democratises AI Governance Across the Organisation
Engages every employee in responsible AI adoption, creating a culture of transparency, accountability, and shared ownership.
Real-Time AI Performance Monitoring and Risk Insight
Tracks bias, drift, hallucination, answer quality, and many more risk metrics using LLM-as-a-judge, enabling proactive AI risk management.
Key features
AI Use-Case Registry & Front Door: Central entry point for all AI initiatives with configurable approval workflows and stakeholder visibility.
Microsoft Copilot Studio Governance: Applies AI Navigator’s oversight model to Copilot Studio Agents, ensuring safe design, deployment, and tracking.
Model-Agnostic Risk Monitoring: Supports any AI model or provider, delivering bias, drift, and performance insights across the enterprise.
Real-Time AI Risk & Performance Dashboard: Live visibility into AI model health using LLM-as-a-Judge for quality, bias, drift, hallucination metrics.
Continuous Compliance Engine: Automatically updates regulatory criteria and flags previously approved use-cases when laws or standards change.
Unified Executive Dashboard: Aggregates all AI projects, risks, and outcomes into a single, audit-ready view for leadership and boards.
