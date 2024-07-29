AI Navigator is governance-first software that empowers enterprises to democratise AI governance, reduce AI debt, and eliminate shadow IT risks. It provides a structured framework for responsible AI adoption, balancing innovation with control. Built by Stretch 365’s fully onshore Australian team, AI Navigator simplifies compliance, aligns with regulatory requirements, and ensures every Copilot or AI initiative is transparent, auditable, and sustainable.
