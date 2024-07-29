Provided by Shanghai Kaiyun Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

智能算力平台:智能算力平台是一个高性能计算管理平台，其核心功能包括硬件资源管理，任务调度，监控，应用门户等。智能分析平台:智能分析平台是一个用于高性能计算数据分析和展现的平台，其核心功能是将高性能计算管理平台上采集的监控和运行数据通过AI进行分析并呈现结果，从而实现业务优化。