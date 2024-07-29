智能算力平台:底层采用IBM LSF标准版和License调度模块，应用中心模块，在此基础上提供符合中国用户使用习惯的Web作业管理，账户管理，平台监控，数据采集，数据管理，集群管理，资源管理，运维工单管理等功能。智能分析平台智能分析平台底层使用IBM watsonx.ai作为机器学习分析引擎和大语言模型服务，在此基础上提供高性能计算数据处理，监控数据分析模型，交互式分析，分析报告生成，业务优化等增值组件。
