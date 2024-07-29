智能算力平台ICP

Provided by Shanghai Kaiyun Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
智能算力平台:智能算力平台是一个高性能计算管理平台，其核心功能包括硬件资源管理，任务调度，监控，应用门户等。智能分析平台:智能分析平台是一个用于高性能计算数据分析和展现的平台，其核心功能是将高性能计算管理平台上采集的监控和运行数据通过AI进行分析并呈现结果，从而实现业务优化。
Overview

智能算力平台:底层采用IBM LSF标准版和License调度模块，应用中心模块，在此基础上提供符合中国用户使用习惯的Web作业管理，账户管理，平台监控，数据采集，数据管理，集群管理，资源管理，运维工单管理等功能。智能分析平台智能分析平台底层使用IBM watsonx.ai作为机器学习分析引擎和大语言模型服务，在此基础上提供高性能计算数据处理，监控数据分析模型，交互式分析，分析报告生成，业务优化等增值组件。

Benefits 成熟可靠、资源利用最大化
基于 IBM LSF 标准版与 License 调度，提供高吞吐、精细资源/许可管理与稳定的作业调度，配合应用中心与集群/资源管理，提升算力利用率与 SLA 达成率。
AI 驱动的闭环优化
IAP 依托 IBM watsonx.ai，对监控与运行数据进行建模分析，支持交互式分析与报告生成，输出可执行优化建议，持续优化性能、容量与成本。
本地化易用、运维高效
提供符合中国用户习惯的 Web 作业管理、账户管理、平台监控、数据与运维工单等一站式能力，降低学习与运维成本，提升治理与合规性。
Key features
作业/主机/集群全生命周期监控与分析：申请量 vs 实际消耗、负载分布、异常退出根因、超时告警、僵尸进程标记与资源回收，驱动调度与容量优化。
精准计费系统：CPU/GPU/内存/存储/License 多维计量，部门级分摊与折扣规则，自动化账单；支持 GPU 型号分级、分时阶梯与闲置惩罚策略。
License 智能管控：使用率与到期预警、租购资产标识、超时占用熔断与 Reserve 策略、Feature 级追踪与自动释放/通知，防空占、避过期。

