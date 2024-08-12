Persistent Unite Framework for ELM

By establishing standards across tools and teams, the framework removes over-head and waste caused by duplicate data entry, establishing a digital thread across functions, processes, locations, teams and projects that delivers a “single version of the truth,” anywhere in the organization.
- Topics
- Automation
- Industry-related topics
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - United States of America, Mexico
- Asia - India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka
- Europe - Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland