Persistent Unite Framework for ELM

By establishing standards across tools and teams, the framework removes over-head and waste caused by duplicate data entry, establishing a digital thread across functions, processes, locations, teams and projects that delivers a “single version of the truth,” anywhere in the organization.



Industries

Cross Industry Topics

Automation

Industry-related topics Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Mexico

Asia - India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka

Europe - Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland