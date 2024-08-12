Persistent Unite Framework for ELM

Provided by Persistent System France
The Persistent Unite framework is a family of lightweight plugins created for industrial organizations looking to accelerate their digital journeys.
Overview

By establishing standards across tools and teams, the framework removes over-head and waste caused by duplicate data entry, establishing a digital thread across functions, processes, locations, teams and projects that delivers a “single version of the truth,” anywhere in the organization.

Benefits Improved Productivity
Leveraging OSLC and enables seamless IBM ELM integrations without data synchronization, it eliminates duplicate data entry.
Improve Cross-team Collaboration
It connects ELM with enterprise development tools
Support tool diversity building your own engineering solution
Compatible with Global Configurations, Unite also supports third-party contributions to GCM and allows rapid development of new integrations
Key features
Improve Management of Change Requests and Defects
Enables customers to increase velocity and quality
Enable compliance with regulated engineering standards such as ASPICE and DO-178C
