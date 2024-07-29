Employ Inc.

Overview

Employ is redefining intelligent hiring with AI Companions that help companies hire smarter, faster, and more humanly, without replacing recruiters or removing human judgment. Through deep integration of IBM Watsonx governance, we set the standard for responsible AI in HR tech.

Benefits Choice & Flexibility
Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing AI Companions and three unique ATS platforms.
Collective Intelligence
Employ’s hiring suite powers 23K+ customers, from startups to Fortune 100s, delivering smarter, faster solutions built on real market insight.
Commitment to Smarter Recruiting
Our AI Companions and automation are designed to amplify your impact with intelligent solutions that balance speed with human connection.
Key features
JazzHR: Built for Speed, Simplicity, and Growth  User-friendly, intuitive AI-powered hiring platform that starts working right away.
Lever: Talent Relationship Platform for High Growth Teams  Scalable, AI-powered hiring platform that flexes as your team grows and priorities change.
Jobvite: Advanced Hiring Platform for Complex Talent Needs  AI-powered hiring with unmatched analytics, automation & built-in recruitment marketing.
AI Interview Companion: Ensures fair, consistent interviews so you can move top candidates faster and hire with confidence.
AI Screening Companion: Skills-based intelligence that helps you benchmark top candidates, focus on the right people, and engage at-risk talent.

Customer stories

Jobvite provides Progressive Insurance with a Single-source System for ATS and CRM

Prior to adopting Jobvite, Progressive Insurance had been utilizing multiple vendors to meet their Applicant Tracking System and CRM requirements.
Insomnia Cookies Speeds Up Hiring Process with LeverTRM for Enterprise

Insomnia Cookies needed an ATS with a simple UI that synced with hiring tools and helped field leaders hire faster.
How Pop-A-Lock Streamlined Hiring Across 260+ Franchises with JazzHR

In a skills-first industry, hiring was chaotic and hard to scale until JazzHR streamlined finding and training the right talent.
