Employ Inc.

Employ is redefining intelligent hiring with AI Companions that help companies hire smarter, faster, and more humanly, without replacing recruiters or removing human judgment. Through deep integration of IBM Watsonx governance, we set the standard for responsible AI in HR tech.



Industries

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Insurance

Retail

Travel and Transportation

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Hospitality

Oil and gas Topics

AI and ML

Automation

Business operations

Services

Other Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America