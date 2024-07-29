MandarinMaster Learning Platform

MandarinMaster is an innovative online platform for learning the Chinese language. With a heavy emphasis on correctly pronounced spoken Chinese, the platform uses watsonx technology. The platform takes absolute beginners to C1 level in three years or using our express package you can learn as quickly as 18 months. Currently available for French and English speakers. This innovative platform has been designed to enable anyone to learn Chinese without becoming discouraged.



