MandarinMaster Learning Platform

MandarinMaster a learning platform designed to enable anyone to learn Chinese without becoming discouraged by leveraging AI capabilities in watsonx.
Overview

MandarinMaster is an innovative online platform for learning the Chinese language. With a heavy emphasis on correctly pronounced spoken Chinese, the platform uses watsonx technology. The platform takes absolute beginners to C1 level in three years or using our express package you can learn as quickly as 18 months. Currently available for French and English speakers. This innovative platform has been designed to enable anyone to learn Chinese without becoming discouraged.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Application development
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Algeria, Cameroon, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, French Southern Territories, Gabon, Morocco, Réunion, Senegal, Tunisia
  • Americas - Canada, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Martin (French Part), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, United States of America
  • Asia - China, India, Türkiye
  • Europe - Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Mobilizing Memory
MandarinMaster method works simultaneously with your 3 memories (Visual, Kinesthetic, Auditor-on audit)
A gradual or Express pace
Progressive method that facilitates assimilation by imposing the slow rhythm of the step-by-step with flexibility (Express solution is possible).
Regular reviews
To ensure effectiveness of the methodology and engagement of learners, regular reviews are included in the journey.
Key features
Focus on pronunciation: Automatic pronunciation validation system that allows you to achieve an excellent level of pronunciation and oral expression.
Mastery of syntax The learner is asked to build correct sentences using the words of the day in a playful manner. Grammar becomes fun.
Varied Media MandarinMaster provides its learners with various media (videos, flashcards, audios, writing exercises)

Customer stories

Alice from UK

« I never thought I could learn Chinese. But with the MandarinMaster method, it suddenly feels accessible. Two characters a day, with human support...
William from Canada

“MandarinMaster is a simple, effective, and fun method. ... When it comes to reading and writing, I highly recommend it.”
