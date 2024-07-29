bondIT takes Fixed Income portfolio management to the next level by delivering data driven, personalized, optimal portfolios. Our system allows clients to generate or rebalance portfolios based on different optimization objectives as well as individually configurable portfolio objectives and bond level constraints with an intuitive user experience.bondIT is Cloud-hosted, API-ready and seamlessly integrates with proprietary and external data, models, order management and execution systems.
- Industries
- Financial Markets
- Insurance
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Application development
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Americas - Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Chile
- Asia - Singapore, China, China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China, Macao Special Administrative Region, Israel, United Arab Emirates
- Europe - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Albania, Andorra, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Oceania - Australia, New Zealand