bondIT specializes in Fixed Income technology and has unique execution, portfolio construction & analytic technology built on portfolio optimization.
Overview

bondIT takes Fixed Income portfolio management to the next level by delivering data driven, personalized, optimal portfolios. Our system allows clients to generate or rebalance portfolios based on different optimization objectives as well as individually configurable portfolio objectives and bond level constraints with an intuitive user experience.bondIT is Cloud-hosted, API-ready and seamlessly integrates with proprietary and external data, models, order management and execution systems.

Benefits Efficiency
Clients can use bondIT to create optimal portfolios (including cashflow ladders) in seconds rather than days or weeks.
Scale
Clients can use bondIT to manage 10x or more the current set of portfolios with the same personnel, increasing revenue substantially.
Personalization
bondIT allows optimal portfolios for every client's end client, with full audit and compliance trail of unique objectives and constraint inputs.
Key features
Intuitive UI/UX allows for next-gen Fixed Income workflows compared to legacy systems.
Integration and data agnostic: clients are able to leverage proprietary and external systems, data sets, etc. all in bondIT.
Configurable and white-labelled per entity, with user control at the entity, group, and user level.
