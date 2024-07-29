Intito Vision

Provided by Intito Oy
Bringing AI and AI Agents to Office of Finance
Overview

Financial planning is a field where AI-infusion is under-utilized. Forecasting and validating large datasets is hard work– but it doesn’t have to be.The same AI solutions that tackle problems in financial planning are generic enough to scale to many parts of business planning.AI infusion can be used to remove manual tasks, improve quality and precision and that way generate business impact by improving productivityIntito Vision is a powerful set of pre-built AI-infused FPA & xPA

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Consumer products
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Cloud
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands
Benefits Outlier detection
Analyst time savings Improved scope of analysis Better data quality
GenAI driven analysis
Reporting time savings Improved report quality
Agentic workflows
Automated, efficient task execution
Key features
Outlier detection, analyst time savings, improved scope of analysis and better data quality
GenAI driven analysis, for reporting time savings and improved report quality
Agentic workflows, for automated, efficient task execution. Performing tasks such as mapping, data transformation and data validation
Demonstrations Using AI Agents to collect and manage unstructured data
Demo shows how AI agents can be used for collecting and managing unstructured data, removing manual tasks and generating business impact
AI for Outlier Detection
Demo shows how AI can be used to help find Outlier for large datasets automatically, providing fast and accurate business insights
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.