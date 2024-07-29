Intito Vision

Financial planning is a field where AI-infusion is under-utilized. Forecasting and validating large datasets is hard work– but it doesn’t have to be.The same AI solutions that tackle problems in financial planning are generic enough to scale to many parts of business planning.AI infusion can be used to remove manual tasks, improve quality and precision and that way generate business impact by improving productivityIntito Vision is a powerful set of pre-built AI-infused FPA & xPA
- Industries
- Banking
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Electronics
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Retail
- Medical devices and supplies
- Consumer products
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Agriculture
- Hospitality
- Machinery
- Public safety and policing
- Social services
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Topics
- AI and ML
- Analytics
- Cloud
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Holy See, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Åland Islands