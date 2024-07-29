Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center

Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center delivers dynamic defense with resilience and intelligence.
Overview

Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center, powered by IBM Qradar, represents the evolution of modern cybersecurity operations in Indonesia and beyond. Designed to help enterprises navigate an era of complex and rapidly changing threats, Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center integrates continuous monitoring, adaptive defense, and intelligence-led decision making into a unified security framework.

  • Cybersecurity
Benefits Dynamic Threat Defense
Stay ahead of attackers with real-time monitoring and adaptive defenses that evolve as new threats emerge.
Resilient Business Continuity
Downtime is not an option in today’s economy. We minimize disruption by containing attacks quickly and enabling seamles recovery.
Intelligence-Driven Protection
Enriche security operations with contextual threat intelligence and advanced analytics, enabling organizations to identify patterns, prioritize risks.
Regulatory Confidence & Assurance
Provides accurate reporting and audit-ready documentation, reducing the complexity of adhering to industry frameworks.
Scalable and Cost-Efficient Security
Enterprises gain access to enterprise-grade SOC capabilities without the high costs of building, staffing, and maintaining an in-house center.
Trusted Local Expertise with Global Standards
Combines a deep understanding of Indonesia’s cyber threat landscape with the application of global best practices.
Key features
Advanced Threat Detection. Identify anomalies, suspicious behaviors, and potential attacks with powerful detection capabilities.
Integrated Threat Intelligence Combine real-time data with contextual insights from global and regional sources.
Automated and Orchestrated Response Speed is critical in cybersecurity. PCRC leverages automation to contain and mitigate incidents at machine speed.
Proactive Threat Hunting Actively seek out hidden adversaries and dormant threats.
Executive Reporting and Compliance Dashboards provides leaders with real-time visibility through intuitive dashboards and comprehensive reports.
Hybrid Expertise Model Technology alone is not enough. PCRC combines advanced tools with the insight of seasoned cybersecurity professionals.
