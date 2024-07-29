Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center, powered by IBM Qradar, represents the evolution of modern cybersecurity operations in Indonesia and beyond. Designed to help enterprises navigate an era of complex and rapidly changing threats, Punggawa Cyber Resilience Center integrates continuous monitoring, adaptive defense, and intelligence-led decision making into a unified security framework.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrials and Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Energy and utilities
- Financial Markets
- Chemicals and petroleum
- Insurance
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Education
- Healthcare providers
- Mining and extraction
- Mining and metals
- Oil and gas
- Deployment types
- SaaS
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- Indonesian
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Asia - Indonesia