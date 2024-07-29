FortisOne GRC

Overview

FortisOne GRC is an AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance platform built for fast-moving, regulated businesses. It supports 30 frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR with plug-and-play deployment. Features include dynamic risk dashboards, real-time audit and policy tracking, AI-assisted control testing, and seamless threat feed integration. Includes a privileged escalation detection module to proactively stop lateral movement and internal threats.

Benefits Fast Compliance at Scale
Deploy 30+ frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST, and GDPR instantly with pre-mapped controls and templates—cutting setup time and audit effort.
Smart Risk & Threat Visibility
AI-driven dashboards and real-time integration with SIEMs and threat feeds help prioritize remediation and strengthen decision-making.
Built-in Privilege Escalation Defense
Detect and block lateral movement with our native privileged escalation module—ideal for lean security teams managing complex environments.
Real-Time Audit & Policy Lifecycle
Track policy creation, review, approval, and audit cycles in real time with centralized workflows.
Scalable & Modular Architecture
FortisOne adapts to startups and scale-ups alike—offering seamless expansion without reengineering.
Key features
Automate control testing with AI suggestions, evidence mapping, and real-time compliance status across all mapped frameworks.
Track, approve, and resolve compliance exceptions in a unified workflow with audit trails and risk-based prioritization.
Granular, role-based access controls with immutable audit logs ensure traceability, segregation of duties, and accountability.
Continuously monitors user behavior to flag abnormal privilege use and lateral movement, with automated risk scoring and response triggers.
Correlates access logs, policy violations, and threat intel to detect early signals of insider threats—before damage is done.

