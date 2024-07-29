FortisOne GRC is an AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance platform built for fast-moving, regulated businesses. It supports 30 frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR with plug-and-play deployment. Features include dynamic risk dashboards, real-time audit and policy tracking, AI-assisted control testing, and seamless threat feed integration. Includes a privileged escalation detection module to proactively stop lateral movement and internal threats.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Consumer products

Education Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Consulting

Cybersecurity Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

German

English

Spanish

Dutch

French

Polish Regions and countries supported

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Hungary, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland