FortisOne GRC is an AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance platform built for fast-moving, regulated businesses. It supports 30 frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR with plug-and-play deployment. Features include dynamic risk dashboards, real-time audit and policy tracking, AI-assisted control testing, and seamless threat feed integration. Includes a privileged escalation detection module to proactively stop lateral movement and internal threats.
