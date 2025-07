A streamlined solution reviews based on risk, complexity, and adherence to standards while enabling data-driven insights through metrics, KPIs, and traceability. The platform supports the creation of custom entities—such as Architecture Solutions, Exceptions, Votes, and Actions—and customization to manage the governance approval lifecycle with requirements capture, questionnaires, automated email notifications, and voting from architect teams. Automation and validation rules enforce governance.



Industries

Cross Industry Topics

Automation

Cloud

Consulting

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand