Apliqo FPM - Financial Performance Management

Transform financial planning and performance into a strategic advantage with a fully integrated solution for office of finance.
Overview

Smarter financial decisions: Drive financial planning and performance with confidence, ensuring accuracy, scalability, and efficiency forenterprises that demand excellence.Pre-built and ready to deploy: Rapidly implement financial planning and analytics solutions with out-of-the-box features and pre-configured financial models.Superior user experience: Deliver intuitive, web-based planning, reporting andanalytics that empower finance teams with real- time insights.

Benefits Pre-built and ready to deploy
Rapidly implement financial planning and analytics solutions with out-of-the-box methodologies tailored for performance management at scale.
Limitless configurability
Adapt Apliqo FPM to your organization’s financial structure with flexible business logic and scalable frameworks. Designed to handle complex models.
Superior user experience
Deliver intuitive, web-based reporting and analytics that empower finance teams with real-time insights. Users explore data effortlessly.
Key features
FPM supports revenue, expense, and balance sheet planning with driver-based, top-down, bottom-up, and scenario planning — all in one unified platform.
FPM combines Excel integration, a unified 3-way financial model, segment analysis, predictive ML, adaptive workflows,and rich KPI library — all in One
FPM enables version and variance analysis, rolling time views, unlimited segmentation, and self-service with powerful visualizations.

Customer stories

Transforming the planning and forecasting - LAPP

Large global companies all face similar challenges when it comes to aligning their numerous teams to pull in the same direction.

Demonstrations FPM product demonstration
Explore the capabilities of Apliqo FPM by yourself, take a tour and explore some use cases.

Additional Resources

Advanced Financial Planning and Value Based Management

A white paper that outlines proper Advanced Financial Planning and Value Based Management through a practical example.
