The IET DevOps Suite is an integrated family of software tools that significantly improve developer productivity for users of the Broadcom Gen tool
Overview

The IET DevOps Suite is an integrated family of software tools that significantly improve Gen developer productivity and the quality of delivered applications. This is achieved through automation of key development processes and a modernised Eclipse based integrated develoment environment covering application development and key DevOps tasks.

Benefits Error free deployments
Eliminates system errors attributable to poor configuration management by automating the object migration, impact analysis, code generation and system
Improved productivity
Significantly reduces the effort required to manage a Gen development environment.
Faster Deployments
Enables changes to be implemented much faster through the use of the automated system updating processes.
Easier to learn
Studio Developer provides a modern intuitive UI that is much easier for new users to learn Gen.
Key features
Version control, with status tracking at the object level using project specific life-cycles and detailed tracking of changes at the object property/s
Sophisticated impact analysis tools which access data directly from the encyclopaedia, allowing rapid impact analysis, ‘where used’ and ‘when changed’
Automated updating of controlled environments (for example system test or production) including object migration, impact analysis, source code generat
Interfaces to enterprise configuration management tools like Endevor, Harvest and ChangeMan.
Automated checking detects errors and non-compliance with site standards enabling fast and cost effective correction at an early stage of development.
