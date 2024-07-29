Nabu Multilingual Translator/Connector

Provided by Teclever Solutions
Cloud/Mobile/OnPrem Translation platform for Multilingual Video/Audio calling capabilities with real time translation in 40 Languages.
Overview

Nabu Translator is a versatile video/audio calling platform that incorporates automatic real-time translation and language support. The product integrates video and audio calls with robust translation tools, supporting a variety of languages, making it ideal for remote customer service, international teams, Telecom,healthcare and global meetings.Designed to break language barriers, enabling seamless communication across 40 different languages and regions world wide.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Hospitality
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Hindi
  • Portuguese
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Chinese
  • Arabic
  • Japanese
  • Serbian
  • Swedish
  • Telugu
  • Thai
  • Latin
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Persian
  • Dutch
  • Finnish
  • French
  • Irish
  • Polish
  • Hebrew
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Tunisia, South Sudan, South Africa, Seychelles
  • Americas - United States of America, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Paraguay, Panama, Jamaica, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, Canada, British Virgin Islands, Brazil
  • Asia - United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Thailand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Philippines, Pakistan, Oman, Maldives, Malaysia, Kuwait, Jordan, Japan, India, China, Bangladesh
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Norway, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, France, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belgium, Austria
  • Oceania - New Zealand, Fiji, Australia
Benefits Nabu Business Value
Nabu Translation platform enhances user engagement by breaking language barriers, increasing customer satisfaction, and facilitating global teamwork
Nabu Support
Businesses, educational institutions,individuals require a reliable and real-time solution that supports conversations in multiple languages support
Nabu Offering
Nabu offers real-time video/audio calls, automatic language translation, and localized interfaces, all while maintaining a user-friendly, interface
Key features
Real-Time Language Translation Supports multiple languages,enabling real-time translation during video/audio calls with live transcriptions.
Nabu Interpreter: Real time audio & text translator with options to export as an audio ﬁle or text ﬁle.Support for users with disabilities included
Nabu can be deployed to any cloud service provider,IBM Cloud or AWS Cloud and also standalone application. Supports Mobile platform and Mac/Windows
Demonstrations Nabu Beta Trial
Nabu Product Trial Version for Translation and Meetings. Supports 40 languages and Live voice transcription.

Additional Resources

Nabu Website

Website to list product features and service offerings
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.