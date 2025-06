Five9 Genius AI built with IBM watsonx delivers intelligent, scalable customer experiences through powerful generative AI. Combining Five9’s CX platform with IBM’s watsonx and Granite foundation models, the solution offers real-time agent assist, automated summarization, sentiment analysis, and personalized self-service. With BYOM support, enterprise-grade governance, and seamless AI integration, it helps businesses elevate CX, reduce costs, and operate with agility and confidence.



