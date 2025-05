TruckMate is a carrier transportation management system for trucking companies, enhancing operations with dispatch management, billing, driver settlements, and maintenance tracking. It automates tasks, provides real-time data, and integrates with business systems for efficiency. TruckMate supports decision-making with reporting and analytics, and improves customer service with delivery tracking and communication tools, ensuring timely and reliable service.



Industries

Travel and Transportation Topics

Application development

Business operations

IT infrastructure

Industry-related topics

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, Mexico, United States of America

Oceania - Australia, New Zealand