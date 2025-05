The Blue Yonder Platform synchronizes forecasting, fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, labor and delivery across multiple channels, reducing the latency and inefficiencies created by disjointed systems. It delivers seamless integration with third-party applications, extending and scaling supply chain management capabilities for your business growth.



