Hobud Gembud

Aexis Hobud and Gembud are prebuild applications dedicated and conceived for Hospital and Municipalities in Belgium. These appllications are build on IBM PLanning Analytics platform and including Aexis expertise on these sectors.
Industries
Healthcare
Government, Federal
Government, State/Provincial/ Local
Topics
Analytics
Deployment types
On-premises
Languages supported
Dutch
Regions and countries supported
Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, France, Luxembourg
Benefits
Performance Management
Enhanced hospital financial performance and confidence in its process
Operational exellence
The financial reporting and budgeting process will be streamlined and enhanced with the use of Hobud and Gembud applications
Enhanced reporting
With Hobud prebuilt reproting capabilities hospitals will be able to get the most of their data and get time to focus on their task.
Key features
Aexis prebuilt data model, providing benchmarked applications for an easy and fastened deployment.
IBM planning Analytics top of the market engine giving the user realtime calculation capabilities
Both user friendly web interface and deep excel integration with dedicated excel add-in
Customer stories
