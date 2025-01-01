HCLTech All in one AI Security Risk and Compliance Hub

Provided by HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTech’s all-in-one AI security, risk, and compliance hub uncovers shadow AI, maps model inventory, mitigates threats, and ensures full observability
Overview

HCLTech's AI Security, Risk and Compliance Hub is a comprehensive solution designed to secure enterprise AI initiatives across cloud, on-prem, and SaaS environments. It offers AI asset discovery, observability, vulnerability detection by severity, AI security posture evaluation, and regulatory compliance. Organizations can gain real-time insights into their AI footprint, shadow AI usage, and current risk posture, helping drive responsible, secure AI operations.

Benefits Full-Spectrum AI Risk & Compliance
Aligns Enterprise AI usage with Global Compliance Standards through Governance and Threat Protection
Visibility Across Known and Shadow AI
Continuously detects and monitors both managed and unmanaged AI Assets with Usage Insights and Alerts
Fast Deployment with Actionable Insights
Subscription-based onboarding delivers instant AI posture 360, Risk Heatmaps, and Vulnerability Scoring
Key features
Shadow AI Discovery & Inventory Management: Scans and maps enterprise AI assets across environments to ensure full visibility and risk classification
AI Security Posture and Threat Detection: Continuously assesses AI systems for vulnerabilities, usage risks, and severity-ranked threats
Compliance Enforcement Governance Controls: Automates adherence to AI regulations using built-in guardrails, reporting workflows, and access policies
