AIMS Academic Campus Solution

Provided by AIMS AS
AIMS is offering SPSS solutions for academic usage. AIMS is offering academic licenses and campus value unit licenses under this solution agreement.

Overview

AIMS enables the students/academicians/research groups – whether in one institution, or cross-organizational or in virtual organizations – to work more efficiently and effectively with the software tools, resulting in increased productivity of academics and gaining well trained SPSS users from universities. AIMS also aiming to decrease number of unsolicited users in universities.

  • Industries
  • Education
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Türkiye
Benefits AIMS Academic Campus Solution
Webinars for academicians
AIMS Academic Campus Solution
Campus Value Unit based licensing
AIMS Academic Campus Solution
Training support for academicians
Key features
Embedded IBM SPSS Statistics modules, and packs Standard and Premium
Campus Value Unit Based Licensing
Concurrent Usage
