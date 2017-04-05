AIMS Academic Campus Solution

Provided by AIMS AS
AIMS is offering SPSS solutions for academic usage. AIMS is offering academic licenses and campus value unit licenses under this solution agreement.
AIMS enables the students/academicians/research groups – whether in one institution, or cross-organizational or in virtual organizations – to work more efficiently and effectively with the software tools, resulting in increased productivity of academics and gaining well trained SPSS users from universities. AIMS also aiming to decrease number of unsolicited users in universities.