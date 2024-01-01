LucidLink provides the fastest access to data in the cloud, enabling simultaneous collaboration from anywhere without downloading, syncing, or copying files. This SaaS solution is application-compatible, supporting high-performance workflows. It makes cloud storage act like a local drive. It is industry-agnostic and works on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Data is secure with Zero-Knowledge, AES 256 encryption model. LucidLink Classic Advanced is bundled with IBM Cloud storage without egress fees.



