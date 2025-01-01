Generate Enterprise is a secure, context-aware Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Generative AI assistant, powered by foundational and fine-tuned LLMs. Generate provides powerful document and database search capabilities, enabling users to analyze documents, perform detailed Q&A, and run plain-text queries to extract insights across various datasets and databases. Generate brings Agentic AI workflows that allow users to automate complex, resource-intensive tasks and gain insights quickly.



