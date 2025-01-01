Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Generate Enterprise

Generate Enterprise

Provided by Iterate Studio Inc
Generate Enterprise is a secure AI assistant leveraging locally-run LLMs to provide context-aware Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Generate Enterprise is a secure, context-aware Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Generative AI assistant, powered by foundational and fine-tuned LLMs. Generate provides powerful document and database search capabilities, enabling users to analyze documents, perform detailed Q&A, and run plain-text queries to extract insights across various datasets and databases. Generate brings Agentic AI workflows that allow users to automate complex, resource-intensive tasks and gain insights quickly.

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Healthcare
  • Financial Markets
  • Retail
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa -
  • Americas -
  • Asia -
  • Europe -
  • Oceania -
Benefits Secure AI
With locally-run LLMs, user data and queries remain private, never sent to the cloud or used for further model training.
No Overage Charges
Unlimited querying capabilities without additional charges, ensuring predictable costs and unrestricted usage.
Deployment Flexibility
Easily deploy Generate across multiple GPUs and accelerators, optimizing local LLM performance for varying enterprise needs.
Key features
Document Search - Upload large datasets to quickly analyze and retrieve key insights for context-aware Q&A using Generate’s powerful search feature.
Database Search - Use plain-text queries to extract actionable insights from databases and support faster, smarter decision-making.
Agentic AI Workflows - Automate complex, resource-intensive processes using Agentic AI for generating accurate high-value business outcomes.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.