Human Capital Controlling Navigator

Overview

The HCC Navigator is an online platform for HR analytics. It consists of a standardized data warehouse, data integration and harmonization facilities as well as standard reports for salary, working time and absence time.

The underlying business model additionally provides a methodology for implementing organizational structures for the execution of human capital controlling within the enterprise.

Benefits Provides analytics on working time, absence time, salary
Uploading your data, you will soon be able to access 100+ reports and dashboards on any aspect of your HR data.
Automated data integration from different sources
We automate the integration and harmonization of data from different payroll and time recording systems, spread over different country organizations.
Implement Human Capital Controlling within your enterprise
We help you to harmonize perception and access on HR related data all over your company, in different cultures and world regions.
Key features
Standardized and elaborated data warehouse data model for storing human resource related data.
Standardized dashboards and reports for various roles within the company.
Roles include group head HRM, head local HRM, department managers, country managers, and more.
Allows customer specific content to be added.
A globally available data dictionary with hundreds of KPI definitions and mathematical formulas establishes a common understanding of HR analytics.
