IMT Managed MDM for Healthcare and Government

IMT Managed MDM Management Services provide a single point of contact for management and support of your MDM solution with monitoring tools and reports for performance and utilization, issue alerts, and maintenance to ensure your solution is running smoothly your critical master data is always available. IMT operations staff and highly skilled subject matter experts provide proactive issue resolution services and quarterly advice on patches and optimization recommendations.



Industries

Healthcare

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Healthcare providers Topics

Cloud

IT infrastructure

Services

Software architecture

Other Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - Canada, United States of America