IMT Managed MDM for Healthcare and Government

Provided by InfoMagnetics Technologies Corporation
IMT Managed MDM for Healthcare and Government provides full management and monitoring of your MDM solution on premise, or in the cloud.

Overview

IMT Managed MDM Management Services provide a single point of contact for management and support of your MDM solution with monitoring tools and reports for performance and utilization, issue alerts, and maintenance to ensure your solution is running smoothly your critical master data is always available. IMT operations staff and highly skilled subject matter experts provide proactive issue resolution services and quarterly advice on patches and optimization recommendations.

  • Industries
  • Healthcare
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Healthcare providers
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • IT infrastructure
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada, United States of America
Benefits Expert Level Support & Advice
Receive advice for strategic planning and optimization from highly skilled MDM resources with 10+ years experience on average
Understand MDM Performance
Receive monthly reports with key MDM metrics (entity, member, task counts) and systems/infrastructure performance.
Protect your systems
Receive proactive patching of IBM components and notification of EOL timeline for upgrade planning
Infrastructure on demand
Improve speed of infrastructure provisioning with IMT Cloud Center of Excellent vs procuring physical hardware
Key features
Hosting on AWS with HIPAA ready architecture - IMT's Cloud Center Excellence has developed a HIPAA ready profile that you can trust in Cloud
24x7 Monitoring, Alerts and Support - IMT monitoring tools and staff alert you about issues detected and coordinate fixes with you or remedy on your b
Patch and upgrade notifications - IMT monitors product and patch updates from IBM and notifies you if a patch or fix pack is required for system suppo
Expert Level Support & Advice - We triage your reported issues and assist your team in troubleshooting and conduct quarterly SME review sessions
On demand scaling based on needs - take advantage of on-demand cloud resource scaling to optimize infrastructure spend
