Provided by InfoMagnetics Technologies Corporation
IMT Managed MDM for Healthcare and Government provides full management and monitoring of your MDM solution on premise, or in the cloud.
IMT Managed MDM Management Services provide a single point of contact for management and support of your MDM solution with monitoring tools and reports for performance and utilization, issue alerts, and maintenance to ensure your solution is running smoothly your critical master data is always available. IMT operations staff and highly skilled subject matter experts provide proactive issue resolution services and quarterly advice on patches and optimization recommendations.