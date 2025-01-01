Home

IMT Order Queue Manager for Diagnostic Testing

Provided by InfoMagnetics Technologies Corporation
The IMT Order Queue Manager (OQM) solution routes and reconciles electronic health service orders and results between ordering and fulfillment systems

Overview

The IMT Order Queue Manager (OQM) solution routes and reconciles electronic health service orders and results between ordering and fulfillment systems to remove manual efforts from the process and ensure that staff spend time only on exceptions in a traditionally paper based, erroneous process. IMT clients use this solution for the collection and routing of lab and diagnostic imaging test orders and results regardless of format (PDF, Fax, HL7; FHIR).

Benefits Streamline workflow
Centralize requisitions into a single queue for clear visibility on status.
Reduce paper handling
Collect requisitions from incoming faxes, pdfs and enable direct EMR and lab or DI order handling in a consistent way with auditability and less paper
Improve effficiency
Automated workflow and validations ensure that users only need to address exceptions, reducing time spent on straightforward orders.
Integration with EHR and HIS
Integrate directly with EHR electronic orders and autogenerate registrations in the HIS.
Key features
Automated results routing - Return and reconciliation of order results for mapping back into patient’s electronic record using local MRN to insure res
Unsolicited results processing - Filtering, routing and matching of results sent to providers without matching orders to minimize manual distribution
Result code reconciliation - Maps returned results back to original ordering codes (LOINC & SNOMED)
Exception Handling Dashboard - Dashboard which presents transactional exceptions configured to client’s specific needs. Examples are patient not foun
Patient Matching - Matching of orders results with to link results to patient record in EMR using local MRN using embedded enterprise-grade EMPI
Order status console - Provider staff review the status of outstanding orders or tests and submit order cancellations

Customer stories

Intelligent integration and workflows reduce delays in diagnostic test scheduling

Case study of of how one health system used OQM to reduce diagnostic testing scheduling time with OQM
Additional Resources

