IMT Order Queue Manager for Diagnostic Testing

The IMT Order Queue Manager (OQM) solution routes and reconciles electronic health service orders and results between ordering and fulfillment systems to remove manual efforts from the process and ensure that staff spend time only on exceptions in a traditionally paper based, erroneous process. IMT clients use this solution for the collection and routing of lab and diagnostic imaging test orders and results regardless of format (PDF, Fax, HL7; FHIR).



