Cloud based solution for telecommunications and utility service providers. Supports customer management, process management, billing, controlling, and other areas, in addition to the extremely large number of customers typical of service companies.

It registers customers and service access points, collects and rates traffic data and prepares invoices. Also records customer contacts, dispatching failures and problems (helpdesk function). Built-in WorkFlow mgmt and financial accounting support.



Industries

Energy and utilities

Telecommunications Topics

Application development

Cloud

Industry-related topics

Services

Software architecture Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

Hungarian

English Regions and countries supported

Europe -