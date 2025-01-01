Home

POWER BSS

Provided by EUROMACC Adatfeldolgozo es Szolgaltato Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag
Cloud based mass billing and customer management system for large amount of transactions. Rating, billing, discounting, contract management, etc.

Overview

Cloud based solution for telecommunications and utility service providers. Supports customer management, process management, billing, controlling, and other areas, in addition to the extremely large number of customers typical of service companies.
It registers customers and service access points, collects and rates traffic data and prepares invoices. Also records customer contacts, dispatching failures and problems (helpdesk function). Built-in WorkFlow mgmt and financial accounting support.

Benefits Robust performance
10M+ customers and 100M+ invoices annually.
Workflow and integration
Covers the business processes of the company while easily integrates into the other solutions.
Fast deployment
Complete solution can be implemented in IBM cloud in a short time frame.
Key features
Integrated CRM module
Flexible product catalogue
Intuitive user interface
