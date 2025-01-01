Provided by EUROMACC Adatfeldolgozo es Szolgaltato Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag
Cloud based mass billing and customer management system for large amount of transactions. Rating, billing, discounting, contract management, etc.
Cloud based solution for telecommunications and utility service providers. Supports customer management, process management, billing, controlling, and other areas, in addition to the extremely large number of customers typical of service companies.
It registers customers and service access points, collects and rates traffic data and prepares invoices. Also records customer contacts, dispatching failures and problems (helpdesk function). Built-in WorkFlow mgmt and financial accounting support.