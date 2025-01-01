Home

Partner Plus

Solution

Nebula Finance

Nebula Finance

Provided by Nebula Finance Ltd
An AI-powered platform unifying accounting, ERP & banking. Cuts admin time by 80% with automated workflows, hands-off accounting & custom tools

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Your AI-powered financial command center unifies accounting, ERP, and banking into one intelligent platform. Our solution cuts admin time by 80% through intelligent automation - from receipt digitisation to tax filing. With AI bank reconciliation, multi-currency support, and customisable workflows, we handle the complexity while you focus on growth. Features include chatbot invoicing, hands-off accounting concierge, and automated reporting, all secured with.

  • Industries
  • Professional Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Business operations
  • Other
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Virtual AI Agent
AI-powered automation cuts admin time by 80%. From receipt digitisation to tax filing, our virtual CFO handles it all while you focus on growing your
All-In-One Financial Management Solution
All-in-one financial ecosystem combining accounting, ERP, and banking. Link multiple accounts, process payments, and get real-time insights in one sec
Low-Code Financial Management Platform
Customisable and scalable solution with low-code tools and unlimited field creation.
Key features
Claire, an AI, handles bank reconciliation, expense tracking, and tax filing. Natural language chatbot generates invoices and predicts insights.
A unified platform connects banking, accounting, and ERP. It offers POS integration, multi-currency support, and automated management reports.
Build custom workflows without coding. Add unlimited fields, automate processes, and access via iOS/Android apps.

Additional Resources

Website

Pre-register now.

Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.