Backup and DR as a Service

Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service



Backup your exisitng IBM Cloud VPC resources and configurations

Backup IBM IKS (Kubernetes Service), ROKS (Red Hat Openshift)

Backup Virtual Machines (VSIs) and attached Data Volumes

Backup Cloud Object Storage Buckets (COS Buckets)

Backup on-prem Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud

Restore or replicate your infrastructure across regions

Restore your Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters on-demand

Backup VMware VMs to IBM Cloud VPC



Americas - Argentina, United States of America, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica

Asia - Azerbaijan, Indonesia, India, Israel, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye

Europe - Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland