Backup and DR as a Service

Provided by Disaster Recovery as a Service by Wanclouds
Wanclouds offers multi-cloud Backup and Migrations as a Service across IBM Cloud across regions and for various workloads: VSIs, K8s, OpenShift, Data
Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service
Backup your exisitng IBM Cloud VPC resources and configurations
Backup IBM IKS (Kubernetes Service), ROKS (Red Hat Openshift)
Backup Virtual Machines (VSIs) and attached Data Volumes
Backup Cloud Object Storage Buckets (COS Buckets)
Backup on-prem Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud
Restore or replicate your infrastructure across regions
Restore your Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters on-demand
Backup VMware VMs to IBM Cloud VPC