Backup and DR as a Service

Backup and DR as a Service

Provided by Disaster Recovery as a Service by Wanclouds
Wanclouds offers multi-cloud Backup and Migrations as a Service across IBM Cloud across regions and for various workloads: VSIs, K8s, OpenShift, Data

Overview

Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service

Backup your exisitng IBM Cloud VPC resources and configurations
Backup IBM IKS (Kubernetes Service), ROKS (Red Hat Openshift)
Backup Virtual Machines (VSIs) and attached Data Volumes
Backup Cloud Object Storage Buckets (COS Buckets)
Backup on-prem Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud
Restore or replicate your infrastructure across regions
Restore your Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift clusters on-demand
Backup VMware VMs to IBM Cloud VPC

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Cloud
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Argentina, United States of America, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica
  • Asia - Azerbaijan, Indonesia, India, Israel, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Türkiye
  • Europe - Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Multicloud Integrations
Add one or multiple public cloud accounts and discover your VPCs, IKS, EKS, GKE or on-prem Kubernetes, Red Hat Openshift, and VMware.
Backup and Restore On-demand
Backup your production VPC blueprints, Kubernetes & Openshift workloads, or VMware VMs, and VSIs, Data, COS and restore on-demand
Create Terraform Templates on-demand
Create Terraform templates for already deployed IBM Cloud environments with a single click
Key features
Backup multiple resources on-demand: VSIs, COS buckets, VPC Configs, IKS, ROKS, VMware VMs, Data
Restore on-demand across regions in IBM Cloud.
Backup resources from on-premise to IBM Cloud
