Simac Cloud Power

Cloud Power is a cloud platform specifically designed for critical, primary, and business-critical applications such as ERP software and SAP HANA workloads. The platform is based on IBM Power technology and supports UNIX operating systems such as IBM AIX, Red Hat, and SUSE. One of the main advantages of Cloud Power is its high availability, thanks to a dual availability zone concept with data synchronization, ensuring no data loss in the event of a data center disaster.