Simac Cloud Power

Provided by Simac IT NL B.V.
Cloud Power is a cloud platform specifically designed for critical, primary, and business-critical applications such as ERP and SAP HANA.

Cloud Power is a cloud platform specifically designed for critical, primary, and business-critical applications such as ERP software and SAP HANA workloads. The platform is based on IBM Power technology and supports UNIX operating systems such as IBM AIX, Red Hat, and SUSE. One of the main advantages of Cloud Power is its high availability, thanks to a dual availability zone concept with data synchronization, ensuring no data loss in the event of a data center disaster.

Benefits High availability
hanks to the dual availability zone concept with data synchronization, there is no data loss in the event of a data center disaster.
Flexibility
The platform offers the ability to scale CPU and memory resources up and down daily.
Support for critical applications
Cloud Power is specifically designed for business-critical applications such as ERP software and SAP HANA workloads.
Automatic disaster recovery
The twin data center concept ensures automatic failover and disaster recovery, protecting applications from hardware and data center failures.
Secure Private Cloud
The platform ensures high security by logically separating networks and creating a Virtual Private Cloud, protecting customer data and applications.
Soevereign Cloud
A private cloud in a Dutch data center ensures compliance with Dutch and European regulations, providing high security and certification standards.
Key features
Managed Cloud: Full management of your cloud environment, allowing you to focus on your core activities.
Backup services: managed-service monitoring, and independently performing backup recovery actions.
Security monitoring: Continuous monitoring of your cloud environment to identify and mitigate security risks.
