Novadocmosis

Provided by NOVADOC
Novadocmosis is the generic basis that allows rapid automation of processes, like incoming documents, taxes, subsidies and other goverment processes.

Especially for provinces and other authorities, Novadoc has designed and build a solution for managing and auditing decision-making in various processes. Together with a Dutch Province, Novadocmosis was developed to easily route information within the organisation to the right departments and people, prepare documents for meetings and create decision lists. Decisions can be checked afterwards via an audit trail. A document generator and records management is part of the solution.

  • Industries
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Dutch
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Suriname, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Canada
  • Europe - Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Åland Islands, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland
Benefits Automate the decision making
Governmental decision making including comprising the list of decisions to be taken, adding them to meeting agenda, generation of the decision list.
Case Management
Cases are managed around topics, themes, customer relations and routed through the organisation following predefined and ad-hoc workflows.
Document Generation
All documents that are produced in process, are generated automatically with a document generator that takes several case related data into the doc.
GDPR Aware
Several tools to help with GDPR related documents, like redaction and anonymizing.
Records Management
Take control by automating complex archiving rules. What is archived for which period of time, what is to be deleted in cluding audit trails.
Generic decision making
The generic process for deciding on different themes and topics. Can be made specific on several topics like Tax, Subsidies, Environment etc.
Key features
Case management and knowledge intensive workflows
Document generation with templates and corporate identity
Office365 integration
GenAI and Machine Learning integration for redaction and anonymizing are optional.
Optional RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) for getting answers from your documents and cases. Turn documents into knowledge!

Provincie Groningen uses Novadocmosis

In 2014, Novadoc developed a system with which the Province of Groningen its manages their document flow and archiving. It developed further since.
Novadoc will deliver personalized demoes of Novadocmoses per prior arrangement. Please contact us for more information.

Website that lists products including Novadocmosis (NDM)
