Especially for provinces and other authorities, Novadoc has designed and build a solution for managing and auditing decision-making in various processes. Together with a Dutch Province, Novadocmosis was developed to easily route information within the organisation to the right departments and people, prepare documents for meetings and create decision lists. Decisions can be checked afterwards via an audit trail. A document generator and records management is part of the solution.



Industries

Government, Federal

Government, State/Provincial/ Local Topics

Business operations

Services Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English

Dutch Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Suriname, Sint Maarten (Dutch part), Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Canada

Europe - Belgium, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands, Åland Islands, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland