Provided by NOVADOC
Novadocmosis is the generic basis that allows rapid automation of processes, like incoming documents, taxes, subsidies and other goverment processes.
Especially for provinces and other authorities, Novadoc has designed and build a solution for managing and auditing decision-making in various processes. Together with a Dutch Province, Novadocmosis was developed to easily route information within the organisation to the right departments and people, prepare documents for meetings and create decision lists. Decisions can be checked afterwards via an audit trail. A document generator and records management is part of the solution.
Novadoc will deliver personalized demoes of Novadocmoses per prior arrangement. Please contact us for more information.