app.paal.ai and chat.paal.ai

Provided by Paal AI LTD
We offer two solutions: AI chatbots for web platforms (app.paal.ai) and AI-powered crypto research & DeFi transactions (chat.paal.ai). Contact for B2B
PAAL AI is a robust AI ecosystem leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to support the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.
app.paal.ai – Deploy custom AI chatbots with diverse personalities, LLM integrations, and knowledge bases for intelligent automation, real-time insights, and enhanced customer engagement.
chat.paal.ai – Merging AI with DeFi (DeFAI), it enables crypto research, market analysis, and secure DeFi transactions.
Paal AI has enriched the Amino Rewards experience, adding fun and engagement. It helps with conversation summaries and keeps everyone informed.
Integrating Paal AI has transformed RY Watches. The bot’s personalized product recommendations and real-time inventory updates.
Paal AI has been a game-changer for us, especially with voice, roast, and toast commands that bring a fun atmosphere during tense times.
With IBM’s AI governance tools, Ledger AI provides secure, compliant responses to financial inquiries, delivering 500 interactions within two weeks.
Setting up an AI Chatbot to be deployed on Telegram.
A brief walkthrough on all Paal AI's web applications.
Walk through on the features of our Crypto Research Tool.