app.paal.ai and chat.paal.ai

Overview

PAAL AI is a robust AI ecosystem leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to support the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries.

app.paal.ai – Deploy custom AI chatbots with diverse personalities, LLM integrations, and knowledge bases for intelligent automation, real-time insights, and enhanced customer engagement.

chat.paal.ai – Merging AI with DeFi (DeFAI), it enables crypto research, market analysis, and secure DeFi transactions.

Benefits Help deploy AI chatbot across the web (Telegram, Web Widget, Discord, Web URL, Whatsapp) trained on custom data sources (PDFs, Websites, Youtube, etc)
Using app.paal.ai anyone can deploy AI chatbot across the web (Telegram, Web Widget, Discord, Web URL, Whatsapp) trained on custom data sources.
Perform Crypto Research and DeFi Transactions using natural language.
With chat.paal.ai we equip users with the tools to perform deep crypto research and perform DeFi transactions (swapping, bridging, Transfers, etc)
AI Chatbot Infrastructure for Businesses
With app.paal.ai companies across the world can white-label our solution and sell to their clients globally. With an admin panel and payment system.
Key features
AI Chatbot (app.paal): Easy to use and deploy chatbot across the Web. Ability to customize personality and give knowledge from various data sources.
Research Tool (chat.paal): Perform deep crypto research on any project, news or transaction. Get a clear understanding crypto and navigate with ease.
DeFi Tool (chat.paal): Execute on-chain activities using natural human language. Perform swaps, transfers, bridge across chains in a secure space.

Health & Wellness – Amino Rewards

Paal AI has enriched the Amino Rewards experience, adding fun and engagement. It helps with conversation summaries and keeps everyone informed.
Luxury Goods – RY Watches

Integrating Paal AI has transformed RY Watches. The bot’s personalized product recommendations and real-time inventory updates.
Metacade

Paal AI has been a game-changer for us, especially with voice, roast, and toast commands that bring a fun atmosphere during tense times.
Ledger AI

With IBM’s AI governance tools, Ledger AI provides secure, compliant responses to financial inquiries, delivering 500 interactions within two weeks.
Setting up an AI Chatbot to be deployed on Telegram.

 Walkthrough on Paal Applications

A brief walkthrough on all Paal AI's web applications.

 Chat.Paal.Ai (Smart Crypto Research)

Walk through on the features of our Crypto Research Tool.
