Home

Partner Plus

Solution

ProPM

ProPM

Provided by ProStrategy Colman Ltd
ProPM ProStrategy Solution

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

Fast-track your FP&A Transformation with ProPM ProStrategy solution sets up your system using pre-built modules that by-pass the time-consuming and risk-prone stages of conventional EPM transformation. Standard modules include: Integrated Financial Planning & Reporting Operating Expense Control Sales & Margin Planning Headcount Planning Capital Expense Planning & Profitability Analysis

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Insurance
  • Telecommunications
  • Retail
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Hospitality
  • Machinery
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Consulting
  • Data storage
  • IT infrastructure
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - Canada
  • Europe - Ireland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Built on IBM's market leading Planning Analytics platform with Watson
Is a collaborative, enterprise-scalable budgeting, planning, analytics, profitability, modeling, scorecard and reporting solution
Accelerated Implementation with proven pre-build modules
Integrated Financial Planning & Reporting Operating Expense Control Sales, Margin, Headcount and Capital Expense Planning & Profitability Analysis
Platform provides Production and Non-production environment
ProPM Service includes: IBM Planning Analytics production Instance and IBM Planning Analytics Non-Production Instance
Key features
Streamline & automate their Business Systems and Processes.
Improve Performance Management with direct access to the key Data which is your most Valuable Business Asset.
Provide Best of Breed Industry Software and Custom Solutions
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.