Opsis by Coliance Business Process Visibility with WatsonX

Provided by Coliance Ltd
Visualise your organisation’s key business and supply chain processes with Opsis by Coliance

Overview

Opsis is a cutting-edge business monitoring solution powered by IBM WatsonX, providing real-time visibility into complex business and supply chain processes. It visualises key workflows, collects live data, and enables drill-down analysis, fostering collaboration across teams. With advanced analytics and reporting, Opsis helps businesses streamline operations, make data-driven decisions, and enhance customer satisfaction.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Banking
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Electronics
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Telecommunications
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Retail
  • Medical devices and supplies
  • Travel and Transportation
  • Consumer products
  • Wholesale Distribution & Services
  • Computer Services
  • Education
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Professional Services
  • Healthcare providers
  • Construction and engineering
  • Agriculture
  • Hospitality
  • Real Estate
  • Machinery
  • Public safety and policing
  • Social services
  • Mining and extraction
  • Mining and metals
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Automation
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
  • Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Monaco, Luxembourg, Malta, Italy, Isle of Man, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Guernsey, Greece, Gibraltar, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Croatia, Estonia, Czechia, Belgium, Austria, Ukraine, Slovakia, Serbia, San Marino, Slovenia, Romania, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andorra
Benefits Unleash the Power of Actionable Insights with Opsis
Opsis will help you save time, reduce error rates, and optimise resources in your IT department, allowing them to focus on driving business growth
Business processes at a Business level
Provides real-time information to support business persona allowing them to visualise where problems exist within a user friendly workflow
Recognise immediate value and ROI
Generates cost savings through efficient problem resolution and reduced error rates across your most complex business processes
Key features
Identify Key Business Processes - Uncover crucial processes within your organisation for targeted optimisation
Map and Understand Workflows - Gain a clear understanding of transaction paths and system relationships
Real-Time Data Visualisation - Effortlessly track and monitor transactions throughout the entire process
In-Depth Analysis - Drill down into transactions for efficient issue identification and resolution
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.