Opsis by Coliance Business Process Visibility with WatsonX

Opsis is a cutting-edge business monitoring solution powered by IBM WatsonX, providing real-time visibility into complex business and supply chain processes. It visualises key workflows, collects live data, and enables drill-down analysis, fostering collaboration across teams. With advanced analytics and reporting, Opsis helps businesses streamline operations, make data-driven decisions, and enhance customer satisfaction.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrials and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Financial Markets

Life sciences

Chemicals and petroleum

Electronics

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Retail

Medical devices and supplies

Travel and Transportation

Consumer products

Wholesale Distribution & Services

Computer Services

Education

Media & Entertainment

Professional Services

Healthcare providers

Construction and engineering

Agriculture

Hospitality

Real Estate

Machinery

Public safety and policing

Social services

Mining and extraction

Mining and metals

Oil and gas Topics

Automation

Services Deployment types

SaaS Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America, Canada

Europe - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Monaco, Luxembourg, Malta, Italy, Isle of Man, Jersey, Ireland, Iceland, Guernsey, Greece, Gibraltar, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Croatia, Estonia, Czechia, Belgium, Austria, Ukraine, Slovakia, Serbia, San Marino, Slovenia, Romania, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andorra