Provided by NOVAH
Novah provides AI-driven solutions that help companies streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and quickly adapt to changing market demands.

Overview

Novah’s Product Launcher enables businesses to quickly deploy optimized landing pages—no developers needed. Search inventories, split-test marketing angles, and respond to emerging trends. Launch competitor-inspired products by submitting inspiration URLs from other sites. With advanced AI automation, Novah streamlines marketing optimization and accelerates go-to-market execution.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Retail
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Automation
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Americas - United States of America, Canada
Benefits Save Time & Resources with AI Automation
Automate product launches to help streamline workflows, prevent bottlenecks, and speed up execution.
Split Test Messaging Quickly for Optimized Content
AI-driven landing pages and efficient A/B testing allow you to find the most effective messaging, to help with maximizing conversions.
Stay Ahead by Responding to Trends
Have the ability to quickly react to market trends and launch products in response to help keep your business ahead of the competition.
Key features
Landing Page Generation – AI-powered tool that creates and launches pages quickly, with no developers required.
AI-Driven Product Search – Finds the best products to address a trend/keyword from massive inventories based on specific criteria.
Efficient Split-Testing – Generate different product messaging to run A/B tests simultaneously and determine the best marketing angles.
Demonstrations Novah Page Launcher Demo

The Novah Landing Page Launcher Demo shows how to instantly generate AI-optimized, SEO-friendly landing pages with a simple prompt—no coding needed.

