PL GAAP CONSOLIDATION

Provided by KUCHARSCY CONSULTING - ADAM KUCHARSKI
A comprehensive solution for statutory financial consolidation for the purposes of preparing consolidated FS in accordance with PL GAAP.
Solution contains all the reporting elements required by the Polish law: balance sheet, profit and loss statement by function and nature, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement by direct and indirect method and supplementary notes. It includes configured standard consolidation functions: currency conversion, ownership eliminations, intercompany eliminations, unrealized margin on inventories eliminations and deferred income tax calculation.