PL GAAP CONSOLIDATION

Provided by KUCHARSCY CONSULTING - ADAM KUCHARSKI
A comprehensive solution for statutory financial consolidation for the purposes of preparing consolidated FS in accordance with PL GAAP.

Overview

Solution contains all the reporting elements required by the Polish law: balance sheet, profit and loss statement by function and nature, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement by direct and indirect method and supplementary notes. It includes configured standard consolidation functions: currency conversion, ownership eliminations, intercompany eliminations, unrealized margin on inventories eliminations and deferred income tax calculation.

  • Industries
  • Cross Industry
  • Topics
  • Analytics
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Polish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Poland
Benefits Comprehensive solution
Supports the close, consolidation, and reporting process, enabling Finance teams to automate and accelerate the financial close.
Accordance with Polish accounting principles (PL GAAP)
It contains all the reporting elements required by the Polish law: BS, P&L by function and nature, statement of changes in equity, cash flow and notes
Extended reporting, analysis and calculations
The advanced version contains additional enhancements - extended reporting, analysis and calculations implemented in OLAP cube-based technology.
Key features
PL GAAP CONSOLIDATION is Ready-to-Run out-of-the-box solution. It contains predefined and configured the reporting elements required by the Polish law
All functions are configured according to PL GAAP, including automatic data calculation for cash flows statements on company and group level too.
Supports the close, consolidation, and reporting process.
The solution was built on the basis of IBM Controller and IBM Planning Analytics software.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.