InfAjast is an AI-equipped SFA/CRM solution that streamlines sales operations. AI is built into every function, so no IT literacy is required. Automatic data entry by business card scanning and voice input reduces the hassle, and the information sharing function improves the overall productivity of sales. Accelerate business growth by seamlessly integrating analog and digital processes.



SaaS

Asia - Japan