InfAjast

Provided by ASPCOM INC.
InfAjast is a next-generation AI-enabled SFA/CRM solution, powered by Watsonx.ai, designed to streamline sales operations.

Overview

InfAjast is an AI-equipped SFA/CRM solution that streamlines sales operations. AI is built into every function, so no IT literacy is required. Automatic data entry by business card scanning and voice input reduces the hassle, and the information sharing function improves the overall productivity of sales. Accelerate business growth by seamlessly integrating analog and digital processes.

  • Industries
  • Computer Services
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Japanese
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Japan
Benefits Significant reduction in manual data entry
Features such as business card scanning, automatic data entry, and meeting note transcription significantly reduce manual data entry tasks.
Improved overall sales efficiency
By automating data entry, sales reps can focus more on building customer relationships and closing deals.
Seamless integration of analog and digital processes
By seamlessly integrating analog and digital processes, sales teams can eliminate the need to switch between systems, boosting overall efficiency.
Key features
By leveraging AI, SFAs streamline sales processes, improve data accuracy, and boost overall team productivity.
By automating routine tasks and providing data-driven insights, AI-powered SFAs significantly enhance sales efficiency and productivity.
AI-driven SFAs equip sales teams with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions and close more deals, ultimately driving revenue growth.
