Cleva Life

Provided by Cleva Solutions S.A.
Cleva Life is leading solution for the life Insurance business.

Overview

Built on state-of-the-art technologies and following the best insurance practices, allows insurers to offer differentiated products and services, without being limited by technological factors. The software's flexibility and versatility lend agility to the insurance business, with new products being created and launched on the basis of a configuration that fits the company's needs, without requiring specific developments.
This software allows launching new insurance products in weeks, not months

  • Industries
  • Insurance
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Portuguese
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Africa - Angola, Cabo Verde, Mozambique
  • Europe - Portugal, Poland, Spain, France
Benefits Configurable suite
An open and configurable suite, adapted to insurance players' needs. Unique and modular for the entire life cycle of Life insurance policies.
Manage and control business processes
Leverage your efficiency and reduce costs with and integration underwriting and claims workflow, manage, change and control your processes and teams.
Advanced integration with ecosystem
With a wide range of API and integration models, Cleva provides ease and flexible integration with company applications and external partner.
Key features
Full coverage
Know-how
Time-to-market
Innovation
