Provided by C-Metric Solutions Pvt Ltd
Aivio is an AI-powered Virtual Assistant & MS Excel analyzer, designed to enhance user engagement & streamline info search from multiple data sources.

Aivio is a scalable, secure, and intelligent tool that transforms how users interact with and utilize their data. It enhances operational efficiency, decision-making, and user satisfaction. Aivio efficiently retrieves relevant information from multiple data sources like documents, databases, & web pages. Its advanced conversational AI capabilities provide context-aware responses, empowering businesses with actionable insights and enhanced user experiences. MS Excel Analyzer is an add-on feature.

Benefits Search from multiple data-sources
Quickly retrieve relevant information from documents, databases, and web content, eliminating time-consuming manual searches.
Role-based Access by seamless integration with existing AD or SSO applications
Aivio's role-based access ensures secure and controlled data access, allowing users to retrieve only the information relevant to their roles.
MS Excel Analyzer (Survey Excellence)
Aivio can prepare a summary of MS Excel files containing 1000s of records. It can also identify the action items & responsible department/individual.
Key features
AI Capabilities NLP to generate contextually relevant responses. Conversational AI for better decision-making. Real-time data integration
Seamless search from Multiple Data Sources Scalable indexing ensures fast retrieval even from large datasets Responsive and intuitive user interface
Secure API Integrations Built on containerized architecture for flexible deployment on cloud or on-premise Integration with AD/SSO for data privacy
