Proactive Defense

Cybersecurity goes further than just technology; it is a whole culture that includes processes and people. Ayesa is one of the few cybersecurity service providers that addresses both information security (IT) and operation security (OT) requirements. In the IT sphere, confidentiality and privacy are fundamental, and the focus is on information. In the OT world of operations, the onus is on the availability of data, on the smooth functioning of processes and their resilience to possible attacks.



