STREAMLINING GEN AI

Provided by TECHNOLOGY 2 CLIENT (T2C)
Optimized a generative AI SaaS platform for an energy company with 24/7 IBM Cloud DevOps, boosting efficiency, scalability, and availability.
An energy company enhanced its generative AI SaaS platform by automating sales with chatbots and optimizing HR operations. Key challenges included computation, storage, security, monitoring, and cloud efficiency. Using IBM Cloud, the company ensured high performance, reliability, and scalability, delivering uninterrupted services to clients across multiple regions.