Home

Partner Plus

Solution

STREAMLINING GEN AI

STREAMLINING GEN AI

Provided by TECHNOLOGY 2 CLIENT (T2C)
Optimized a generative AI SaaS platform for an energy company with 24/7 IBM Cloud DevOps, boosting efficiency, scalability, and availability.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

An energy company enhanced its generative AI SaaS platform by automating sales with chatbots and optimizing HR operations. Key challenges included computation, storage, security, monitoring, and cloud efficiency. Using IBM Cloud, the company ensured high performance, reliability, and scalability, delivering uninterrupted services to clients across multiple regions.

  • Industries
  • Energy and utilities
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • AI and ML
  • Analytics
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Cloud
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Spanish
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Spain
Benefits Increased scalability and uptime
Increased scalability and uptime: 24/7 monitoring ensures uninterrupted operations.
Optimization of internal processes
Optimization of internal processes: Enhances sales and HR operations through automation.
Cloud optimization
Global availability: Reliable service delivery across multiple regions.
Key features
Continuous monitoring and maintenance: Real-time platform and billing supervision.
Robust security: Advanced protection for data.
Cloud optimization: Leverages IBM Cloud technologies for maximum efficiency.and operations.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.