Deloitte cyber threat monitoring offering powered by IBM QRadar

Provided by Deloitte India
The Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) offers advanced managed security services

The Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) offers advanced managed security services by fusing deep cyber intelligence. CIC’s cyber threat monitoring offering combats advanced cyber threats through the Detect and Respond platform. It uses QRadar SIEM Platform, Deloitte and third-party global threat intelligence capabilities, and SOAR solution to drive swift threat detection and and generate an active response.This is driven by advanced automation.

  • Cybersecurity
  • On-premises
  • English
Benefits Threat Intelligence
Gain an insight into the evolving threat landscape & get actionable indicators,along with access to reports through Deloitte proprietary intelligence
Threat Hunting
Proactively hunt for advanced threats that are missed during the detection process by conventional security controls.
Attack Surface Management
Discover security weaknesses and manage their remediation comprehensively; hence, reducing cyber risk.
Threat Detection and Response
Detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats through advanced analytics-based platforms and integrated playbook-based automation.
Incident Response
Investigate and respond to cyber incidents and effectively guide prevention, containment, remediation, and recovery activities.
Cyber Simulations
Test the effectiveness of controls and processes, and identify gaps to prepare for future threats.
T h r e a t i n t e l l i g e n c e: 24/7 threat notifications External threat visibility Mitigation measures such as takedowns Advisory services
T h r e a t d e t e c t i o n & r e s p o n s e: Alert triage & escalations OT/ICS Threat monitoring Managed Extended Detection & Response service
Atta c k s u r fa c e m a n a g e m e n t: Intelligent Risk Assistant driven Vulnerability Assessment & penetration testing Red & blue team exercise
C y b e r s i m u l a t i o n s: Exposure to TTPs Evaluation of incident preparedness Improvement via best practice led cyber range simulations
Intelligence-driven capabilities: Effectively operationalising intelligencerequires breaking out of a siloed approach to threat management
Key Features: Integrable with client ITSM MITRE ATT&CK aligned mature use case library Leading Threat intelligence integration RU based OPEX commerci

Deployment model - The Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC)

CIC of Deloitte - advanced managed security services via deep cyber intelligence to secure their digital business enhancing trust & reducing risks.
