Deloitte cyber threat monitoring offering powered by IBM QRadar

The Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) offers advanced managed security services by fusing deep cyber intelligence. CIC’s cyber threat monitoring offering combats advanced cyber threats through the Detect and Respond platform. It uses QRadar SIEM Platform, Deloitte and third-party global threat intelligence capabilities, and SOAR solution to drive swift threat detection and and generate an active response.This is driven by advanced automation.



Industries

Cross Industry

Banking

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Financial Markets

Insurance

Government, Federal

Telecommunications

Government, State/Provincial/ Local

Medical devices and supplies

Hospitality

Oil and gas Topics

Cybersecurity Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Africa - Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tunisia, Sudan

Americas - United States of America, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Peru, Paraguay, Mexico, Jamaica, Greenland, Costa Rica, Canada, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Argentina

Asia - Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen

Europe - Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jersey

Oceania - Australia, Fiji, Guam, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands