Deloitte cyber threat monitoring offering powered by IBM QRadar

The Cyber Intelligence Centre (CIC) of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) offers advanced managed security services by fusing deep cyber intelligence. CIC’s cyber threat monitoring offering combats advanced cyber threats through the Detect and Respond platform. It uses QRadar SIEM Platform, Deloitte and third-party global threat intelligence capabilities, and SOAR solution to drive swift threat detection and and generate an active response.This is driven by advanced automation.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Banking
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Financial Markets
- Insurance
- Government, Federal
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Medical devices and supplies
- Hospitality
- Oil and gas
- Deployment types
- On-premises
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Africa - Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tunisia, Sudan
- Americas - United States of America, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Peru, Paraguay, Mexico, Jamaica, Greenland, Costa Rica, Canada, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Argentina
- Asia - Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cyprus, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Viet Nam, Yemen
- Europe - Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jersey
- Oceania - Australia, Fiji, Guam, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands