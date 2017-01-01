Home

Sopra Steria Alive Intelligence, based on IBM Watsonx, uses NLP, deep learning and semantic analysis to optimize customer decisions and services.

Sopra Steria Alive Intelligence (SSAI), launched in production since 2017, is based on IBM Watsonx, a customizable virtual agent using NLP, deep learning and semantic analysis. It helps improve decision-making and create services tailored to the needs of customers and users. With millions of conversations to be carried out by 2024, it will enable business teams to focus on high value-added tasks, while meeting data sovereignty requirements.

Benefits Solution operational since 2017 and proven on millions of users
Sopra Steria Alive Intelligence is deployed at major government accounts, serving millions of users with high-performance services.
A secure hybrid AI solution for digital transformation
Our solution runs on Red Hat OpenShift. It is part of the modernization of applications via an agile, standards-compliant hybrid cloud.
Generative AI at the good place
Our solution takes advantage of Watsonx.ai generative AI solutions both to answer questions and to help the productivity of the solution managers.
Key features
Advanced AI integration to modernize applications, enhance service quality, optimize performance, and reduce operational costs.
Automatic generation of conversational trees from scenario descriptions simplifies the creation of dynamic and customized virtaul assistant workflows.
Multi-channel approach enabling seamless deployment of virtual assistants across web, mobile, chat platforms, and voice interfaces.
Retrieval-Augmented Generation approach to handle unknown questions or in dialog trees by retrieving relevant information from systems in real-time.
Multi-tenant architecture supports scalable deployments, ensuring data isolation and security for multiple organizations.
