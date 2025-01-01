Dizzion Desktop as a Service

Dizzion DaaS enables clients to deploy their Windows and Linux®virtual desktops and applications on their own IBM Cloud or hosted by Dizzion and enjoy fast, dynamic, infrastructure provisioning and a true consumption-based model. Dizzion DaaS supports a large selection of instance profiles (including GPU profiles) across all IBM Cloud Regions, catering to a diverse spectrum of client use cases and deployment requirements.
- Industries
- Cross Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Energy and utilities
- Life sciences
- Insurance
- Telecommunications
- Government, State/Provincial/ Local
- Retail
- Travel and Transportation
- Consumer products
- Wholesale Distribution & Services
- Computer Services
- Education
- Media & Entertainment
- Professional Services
- Healthcare providers
- Construction and engineering
- Hospitality
- Real Estate
- Social services
- Languages supported
- English
- Regions and countries supported
- Africa - South Africa, Morocco
- Americas - Argentina, Bahamas, Aruba, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of)
- Asia - India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Viet Nam
- Europe - Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Oceania - Australia, Fiji, Guam, New Zealand, Samoa, United States Minor Outlying Islands, Tonga