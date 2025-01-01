Dizzion Desktop as a Service

Home

Overview

Dizzion DaaS enables clients to deploy their Windows and Linux®virtual desktops and applications on their own IBM Cloud or hosted by Dizzion and enjoy fast, dynamic, infrastructure provisioning and a true consumption-based model. Dizzion DaaS supports a large selection of instance profiles (including GPU profiles) across all IBM Cloud Regions, catering to a diverse spectrum of client use cases and deployment requirements.

Benefits Cost savings
Decreased costs by centralizing applications and data for risk reduction and compliance controls
Improved operational efficiency
Improved operational efficiency by enabling fast desktop replacements, better desktop performance and enhanced business continuity
Improved Time to Market
Increased revenue with quicker time to market by enabling device choice, remote and hybrid work capabilities and onboarding/offboarding users in mins
Key features
Dizzion DaaS supports BYO devices, keeps data secure, simplifies support for contractors, and enables fast onboarding/offboarding and AI adoption.
Clients choose self-service or Dizzion-managed admin, deploy on IBM Cloud or Dizzion-hosted, and add compliance for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, or SOC.
Deliver a premium experience by allowing users to access native Windows 10 and 11 desktops and apps from any device with a web browser.
Demonstrations Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud VPC

Dizzion and IBM are excited to announce our latest collaboration - Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud VPC!

Dizzion CEO Discusses Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud

Join Rob Green, CEO at Dizzion as he discusses our long standing relationship with IBM Cloud and the future of composable digital workspaces.
