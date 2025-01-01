Dizzion Desktop as a Service

Dizzion DaaS enables clients to deploy their Windows and Linux®virtual desktops and applications on their own IBM Cloud or hosted by Dizzion and enjoy fast, dynamic, infrastructure provisioning and a true consumption-based model. Dizzion DaaS supports a large selection of instance profiles (including GPU profiles) across all IBM Cloud Regions, catering to a diverse spectrum of client use cases and deployment requirements.



