Managed Cyber Security Services

Provided by Konfidas Digital Ltd.
Safeguard your SMB with Konfidas's 24/7 Managed Cybersecurity services, powered by IBM QRadar SIEM.

Overview

Konfidas's Managed Cybersecurity services safeguard your SMB with 24/7 protection, powered by IBM QRadar SIEM.
Our C-level experts monitor your networks and data, ensuring business continuity.  

Key Features:
✅ 24/7 threat monitoring and response: Proactive identification and mitigation of potential cyberattacks.
✅ Vulnerability management
✅ Endpoint protection
✅ Compliance and awareness
✅ Tailored solutions: Customized cybersecurity plans to fit your SMB's unique needs and budget.

Benefits Incident Response Support
Wr provide expertise in case of cyber attacks, including crisis management and regulatory compliance, forensic investigation and cyber insurance.
On-Site Presence
We offer the flexibility of on-site incident response and support, ensuring close collaboration and effective communication during critical times.
24/7 Expert Support
Your peace of mind is our priority. Our experts are available around the clock to monitor, manage, and respond to threats.
Business-First Approach
We take the time to understand your business needs and tailor cybersecurity solutions accordingly, ensuring minimal disruption to your operations.
Regulatory expertise
We have deep understanding of regulatory environments and compliance requirements such as GDPR, NIS2 and HIPAA.
Continuous monitoring and improvement
We continually monitor and analyze your data to to improve your real-time security based on the threat landscape.
Key features
24/7 Threat Monitoring and Response: Proactive identification and mitigation of potential cyberattacks.
Vulnerability Management: Regular scans and assessments to identify and address security gaps.
Yara Rules Integration: Incorporation of Yara rules based on incident threat intelligence for enhanced malware detection.
Detection Rule Optimization: Continuous improvement of log source detection rules for increased accuracy and efficiency.
On-Site Presence: We offer the flexibility of on-site incident response and support, ensuring close collaboration and effective communication during c
