INSULCLOUD 360 is a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) that acts as an assistant to the diabetic patient, supporting the decision-making of health personnel. It is intended by the manufacturer to be used in humans for the purpose of monitoring and controlling the treatment of a diabetic patient, once pharmacological treatment has been initiated, and helps to comply with the prescribed treatment, improving the quality of life of patients and contributing to their well-being.



Industries

Healthcare

Life sciences

Medical devices and supplies

Healthcare providers Topics

AI and ML

Analytics

Automation

Cloud

Services Deployment types

On-premises Languages supported

Italian

English

Spanish Regions and countries supported

Americas - United States of America

Europe - Spain, Italy