Provided by INSULCLOUD S.L.
INSULCLOUD 360 a SaMD that acts as an assistant to the diabetic patient, supporting the decision-making of health personnel. CE Marking

INSULCLOUD 360 is a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) that acts as an assistant to the diabetic patient, supporting the decision-making of health personnel. It is intended by the manufacturer to be used in humans for the purpose of monitoring and controlling the treatment of a diabetic patient, once pharmacological treatment has been initiated, and helps to comply with the prescribed treatment, improving the quality of life of patients and contributing to their well-being.

Benefits Better glycemic control
The mobile applications of INSULCLOUD 360 are intended to be used by diabetic patients to help the patient maintain glucose levels target ranges.
Improving treatment adherence
The apps are able to capture a series of data from the different devices used by the patient to manage their disease
Reducing the costs of Health Systems
It reduces patient care times and optimize management times for healthcare professionals
Key features
Improving adherence to their treatment
Extending their life expectancy
Reducing the costs of Health Systems
