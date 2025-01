QUIDVIS DISPATCH AND MONITORING PLATFORM

QuidVis Platform unites asset records, IoT device data, and existing data custodian systems like PI to deliver a clear asset health dashboard and sensory system add-ons. It aids SMEs in optimizing operations, streamlining information management, and ensuring efficient data flow across IT and production environments. QVP includes a job plans library tailored to business processes, security event monitoring, adherence to industry standards, integration options, and language localization.



