Home

Partner Plus

Solution

BARRE Advanced Enterprise Document Processing Framework

BARRE Advanced Enterprise Document Processing Framework

Provided by Barré Technologies Zrt.
BARRE Advanced Enterprise Document Processing Framework offers the digitalization itself with its application modernization services for enterprises.

View Partner Contact Partner
Overview

The technology components included in the framework become a true enterprise digitalisation target solution through the various functional BARRÉ modules built on top of them. Without being exhaustive, the BARRÉ functional modules are:
-Contract management,
-Certified Archive
-SAP integrated document repository
-Regulatory repository
-Technical Document Repository for nuclear
-Procurement management
-Advanced document handling for meter calibration
-Account opening and contract generation system

  • Industries
  • Banking
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Energy and utilities
  • Financial Markets
  • Life sciences
  • Chemicals and petroleum
  • Insurance
  • Government, Federal
  • Government, State/Provincial/ Local
  • Real Estate
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Application development
  • Business operations
  • Consulting
  • Industry-related topics
  • Services
  • Software architecture
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • Hungarian
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Europe - Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Benefits Decrease of operating cost
The solution decreases of operating cost of banking IT by migrating legacy IBM mainframe-based ECM systems to modern IBM FileNet content manager.
Decrease of operational and compliance risks
The solution decreases of operational and compliance risks by migrating unsupported legacy ECM systems to modern IBM FileNet content manager.
Decrease of compliance risk at Pharma
The solution decrease of compliance risk providing central technical documentum repository for MAXIMO Asset and Workforce Management at Pharma.
Key features
Fast route to creating Form/workflow-based applications with embedded data and document management using IBM Business Automation Workflow and FileNet.
Document/data migration service using Barré’s multipurpose ECM migration software tool that canconnect multiple source systems via adapters.
Application retirement toolset which can help you archive, re-use and manage historical data of retired (uninstalled) applications as WORM contents.

Customer stories

Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.