Provided by Barré Technologies Zrt.
BARRE Advanced Enterprise Document Processing Framework offers the digitalization itself with its application modernization services for enterprises.
The technology components included in the framework become a true enterprise digitalisation target solution through the various functional BARRÉ modules built on top of them. Without being exhaustive, the BARRÉ functional modules are:
-Contract management,
-Certified Archive
-SAP integrated document repository
-Regulatory repository
-Technical Document Repository for nuclear
-Procurement management
-Advanced document handling for meter calibration
-Account opening and contract generation system