Asset Management MAximo

Asset Management MAximo

Provided by WE R TECH LTD
The solution is offering managed Asset Management including Maximo SW solution and delivery services and support as (MSSP) Worldwide

Overview

We provide consulting and professional services to implement Asset Management solution, based on IBM SW - Maximo. Our solution includes planning, consulting services, delivery and support. Our solution based on end to end solution HW, SW. Also, We R Tech is giving Managed Services as following: Maintaining maintenance master data (maintenance plans, maintenance parameters for parts) using rules, Ongoing reporting and alerts, Maximo upgrade and testing, Perform field inspection activities

  • Industries
  • Industrials and Manufacturing
  • Energy and utilities
  • Professional Services
  • Oil and gas
  • Topics
  • Business operations
  • Services
  • Deployment types
  • SaaS
  • On-premises
  • Languages supported
  • English
  • Regions and countries supported
  • Asia - Israel
Benefits Local language speaking
MAS Specialists in local language.
Vast experience
More than 20 years of experience.
One stop shop
End to End solution, including HW, SW, backups
Key features
Tailored SLA per customer
Experienced team.
Latest versions installations

Additional Resources

Our Website

Our experts
