Asset Management MAximo

We provide consulting and professional services to implement Asset Management solution, based on IBM SW - Maximo. Our solution includes planning, consulting services, delivery and support. Our solution based on end to end solution HW, SW. Also, We R Tech is giving Managed Services as following: Maintaining maintenance master data (maintenance plans, maintenance parameters for parts) using rules, Ongoing reporting and alerts, Maximo upgrade and testing, Perform field inspection activities



Industries

Industrials and Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Professional Services

Oil and gas Topics

Business operations

Services Deployment types

SaaS

On-premises Languages supported

English Regions and countries supported

Asia - Israel