Provided by Blue Bee Intelligence GmbH
BlueHive ist ein KI-unterstütztes Reporting-, Planungs- und Simulations-BI-System mit Zeitreihenanalyse, Predictive Forecasting und Generative KI.

Overview

Funktionsüberblick von BlueHive für Planung, Reporting und Simulation:
Einkauf
Absatz
Projekte
Risiko
Liquidität
Kostenstellen
Investitionen
GuV
Bilanz
Cashflow
Deckungsbeitragsrechnung
Konsolidierung
ESG- & CSRD-Reporting und Planung
Watsonx-Integration
KI generierte Zeitreihenprognose
KI generierte Texterstellung für Geschäftsberichte und Präsentationen
KI generierte Zusammenfassung von Kommentaren

Benefits KI generierte Zeitreihenprognose
Die KI analysiert hist. Daten, wählt das beste Prognosemodell & erstellt Vorhersagen. Ext. Faktoren sind optional.
Geschäftsbericht-Automatisierung
Sparen Sie Zeit mit generativer KI: Sie erstellt Berichtsvorschläge und fasst Kommentare zusammen. BlueHive liefert sofort verwertbare Ergebnisse.
Effizientere Finanzplanung
Optimieren Sie Ihre Finanzplanung: Präzise Prognosen aus historischen Daten helfen, Risiken zu minimieren und strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
Nachhaltigkeitsberichte mit ESG-Management
Erstellen Sie ESG- und CSRD-Reports: Transparent, nachvollziehbar und konform. Integrieren, analysieren und fördern Sie nachhaltige Strategien.
Key features
Report, Planung und Simulation ist in allen Modulen inkl. ESG & CSRD möglich.
Generative KI zur Erstellung von Texten und Zusammenfassungen.
Zeitreihenprognose mit externen Faktoren und KI-Unterstützung.
